Play Brightcove video

An army veteran known as Britain's most injured surviving serviceman was cheered as he carried the Queen's Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Ben Parkinson, from Doncaster, completed a section of the baton's tour through Sheffield.

It will eventually arrive in Birmingham for the start of the Games later this month.

Asked whether he found the relay difficult, Ben told ITV News: "Not really"

Play Brightcove video

Ben, now 38, was serving as a paratrooper in Afghanistan when the vehicle he was travelling in struck a landmine 15 years ago.

He suffered a broken back, severe brain damage had to have both of his legs amputated.

But he has defied the odds in the years since to complete a series of unlikely challenges.

Ben Parkinson suffered horrific injuries in Afghanistan. Credit: Ben Parkinson

In 2012 he carried the Olympic torch through his home town of Doncaster in the run-up to the London Games.

On Tuesday, 12 July, Ben carried the baton as it arrived from Sheffield Children's Hospital, and took it through Sheffield's English Institute for Sport.

The baton was later handed on to netballer Natalie Metcalf, who will represent England in the Games.

She said: "It was just so special. The kids were screaming and celebrating. It was a true honour to be a part of it."

The baton travelled through Rotherham, Huddersfield, Bradford and Leeds, followed by a celebration in Leeds' Millennium Square to conclude the day's events.

It is making its way through East and North Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The relay will end on 28 July 2022, the day of the games' opening ceremony in Birmingham's Aston Hall.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...