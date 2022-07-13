An on-off strike by bus workers in Yorkshire will be suspended again as an "act of good faith", union bosses say.

Services run by Arriva ground to a halt today after members of the Unite union rejected a pay offer from the company.

It came less than two weeks after buses had started running again following a four-week strike which had disrupted journeys across the region.

But, less than 24 hours after announcing that members were walking out, Unite has now announced that the strike will be put on hold again on Friday.

It said the union had received assurances from senior managers at Arriva that a "new, substantial offer" was being prepared. Negotiations will begin on Friday.

Unite members walked out on an indefinite strike on 6 June

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said: "As an act of good faith Unite will suspend strike action from this Friday. This should give sufficient space and time for a new offer to be negotiated."

The indefinite strike began on 6 June, with Arriva saying it would be unable to run services across areas including Leeds, Bradford, Doncaster and York.

The strike was suspended on 30 June for members to vote on what Arriva called an "unprecedented" offer.

But 53.7% of the union's members rejected the deal and the action resumed in the early hours of this morning in a move Arriva branded "appalling".