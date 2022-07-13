The family of a teacher and new mother whose body was found in undergrowth have paid tribute to their "beautiful angel".

The body of Abi Fisher, 29, was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, 10 July. She had been reported missing two days earlier.

A teacher at All Saints CofE Academy, near Pontefract, Mrs Fisher, from Castleford, was also a mother to a baby girl.

In a statment, her family said: "Our beautiful Abi. Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly. We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

"Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen."

They thanked people who joined the search for Mrs Fisher before she was found.

In a message to her, they added: "For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much."

Mrs Fisher's school was closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect.

In a statement released by the school, head teacher Matthew Jones said: "She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives."

Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with murder and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 13 July.