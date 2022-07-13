The father of a teenager who died in a fall in the Lake District has paid tribute to his "angel" son as the family prepared for his funeral.

Sami Ahmed, 15, from Bradford, was hiking with his family when he slipped and fell near Coniston on Saturday afternoon.

He was winched aboard a coastguard helicopter but "tragically had not survived his fall", a spokesman for Coniston Mountain Rescue Team said.

Mourners were invited by Sami's family to pay their respects at his funeral in Bradford on Wednesay, 13 July.

In a post on Facebook, his father Khalil, said Sami was "an angel sent to me and family for a mere 15 years".

He added: "What a privilege and an honour and a blessing it has been to have been your father."

In a previous post, Mr Ahmed said: "My heart is broken. The lifeblood and heartbeat of my family is gone. His time was only short on this earth, but what he gave me in those years was something I can't quantify. He was beautiful, dignified and my best friend."

Sami, a year ten pupil at Dixon's City Academy in Bradford, was referred to by the school as " the epitome of everything great about our community and was loved by students and staff".

In a letter to parents, the principal Michael Feely said: "He was an excellent sportsman and always went out of his way to help others. We will miss him dearly."

He added: "In time, we will be working with Sami's family, friends, and teachers to consider how we want to remember Sami and the positive legacy he has left in our school.

"For now, our priority is to respond thoughtfully and sensitively to Sami's family and friends, ensuring they have the support they need."

The school is offering counselling and ongoing support to students.