A company has been fined almost £20,000 after a man suffered life-changing injuries when he was hit by a forklift truck.

The victim's hip was broken in four places when he was driven into by co-director Irfan Yakar at Alfie Salad Veg Express, in Sheffield, on 25 February last year.

Yakar's forklift truck was defective and loaded with a pallet of lemons which obstructed his view.

Investigations revealed Alfie Salad had no risk assessments, or procedures to prevent such an incident.

Alfie Salad Veg Express admitted health and safety breaches. Credit: Sheffield City Council

The company and Yakar, 42, pleaded guilty to breaches of health and safety laws.

The company was fined £16,000 and ordered to pay £3,000 in charges. Yakar, of Castleward Boulevard, Derby, was fined £1,120.

Cllr Joe Otten, of Sheffield Council's waste and street scene policy committee said: "The injuries the man sustained could have been prevented if correct health and safety measures were in place. Health and safety measures exist to prevent this sort of accident and every business has a duty to ensure they are in place."