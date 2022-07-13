A takeaway in Lincolnshire says business is booming after a video of a staff member carving kebab meat went viral.

The 12-second video shows the employee expertly handling a large carving knife and a pair of tongs to slice a portion of meat from a rotating skewer at Zorba in Stamford.

It has been viewed more than 29 million times after being posted on Tiktok last November.

Owner of Zorba, Cihan Kaya, said: "I'm not sure how it works to be honest but it just went viral.

"We were new to TikTok as well so we didn't have a very big background, if we can gather it I'm sure we can make it even better."

As well as destination for fellow Tiktokers, the shop has become a staple for Peterborough United footballers as a result of the viral video.

Another of the shop's videos boasts over 380,000 views. Their account has garnered 29,000 followers in its first year.

Mr Kaya said, despite a growing reputation, he remained indebted to his local customers.

He said: "It's a nice town and everyone knows each other now, we've been there for quite a long time.

"We're well-known to the community as well and we sponsor every football team in Stamford. We've been nominated the best takeaway in Stamford several times and now TikTok has made us expand from Stamford and across the country."