Police have made two arrests after reports a couple tried to grab a toddler from her front garden.

Officers were called to Coventry Avenue in Grimsby at around 8pm on Wednesday, 13 July, after two people allegedly approached the three-year-old girl.

They are alleged to have grabbed her arm and tried take her away.

Humberside Police said enquiries were carried out overnight and the investigation continued today.

"Our neighbourhood policing team continue to patrol the area engaging with residents," a spokesperson said.

A 38-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman voluntarily attended a police station this morning, where they were arrested.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.