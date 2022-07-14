Play Brightcove video

One person has been injured after an ambulance was involved in a crash with a car while on its way to an emergency call.

The ambulance, which had its flashing lights and sirens on, overtook a car at the Mount Pleasant junction in Hull, before the collision at around 4pm on Monday, 11 July.

Dashcam footage from another vehicle shows the car being shunted into a traffic island.

Humberside Police confirmed one person had suffered minor injuries during the crash.

The accident caused long delays and traffic was diverted for an hour while emergency services removed the car and ambulance from the scene.

Three fire engines attended the accident, along with Humberside Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

An eye witness said: "An ambulance with flashing lights and looking like it was on a 999 call has been involved in the crash. The front of the bonnet is all crushed up and it’s being taken away."A Humberside Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 4pm on Monday following reports of a collision involving two vehicles on Mount Pleasant in Hull."One person reportedly suffered minor injuries."

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.