The news that Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is under threat was met with consternation by business leaders, politicians and passengers alike.

Bosses at owners Peel Group announced on Wednesday, 14 July, that they were carrying out a review of operations because the airport may no longer be "commercially viable".

More than 25,000 people have signed petitions calling for the airport to be saved in a little over 24 hours since the announcement.

With around 800 jobs thought to be at risk, many fear that the loss of the airport once called "Robin Hood" would mean an area with a reputation for being poor could be robbed of an opportunity to catch up with richer neighbours.

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Martin Fisher

Why is the airport in trouble?

The airport opened in 2005 after it was converted by the Peel Group from the old RAF Finningley airbase.

It processes more than a million passengers a year, flying to 50 destinations.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, DSA was voted the UK's best airport by Which? magazine three years in a row.

But it was rated the sixth worst airport in the UK for flight delays in 2021, with planes taking off an average of 10 minutes late.

In its statement Peel Group said that DSA had never achieved a "critical mass" of passengers to become profitable and this "fundamental issue of a shortfall in passenger numbers" was exacerbated by the announcement last month of the withdrawal of Wizz Air.

Wizz Air announced it was leaving the airport in June. Credit: PA

This left the airport with Tui as the only one base carrier.

The firm said the "challenge has been increased by other changes in the aviation market, the well-publicised impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and increasingly important environmental considerations".

The airport issued a statement on Wednesday which said it was carrying out a review following lengthy deliberations which concluded that "aviation activity on the site may no longer be commercially viable".

What is being done now?

Shadow transport secretary and Sheffield Labour MP Louise Haigh said she had written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps asking him what he will do to save the airport, saying the announcement presents a "significant issue for the competitiveness of our city and region as a whole".

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said he was seeking an "urgent meeting" with Peel Group.

He said: "It's disappointing that Peel do not seem willing to match our ambition for DSA and have not been able to unlock the evident potential of an airport with a prospective customer base of millions."

A Government spokesman said the decision about the airport's future was a "commercial decision for the owners of the airport".

They said: "We hope they conclude after consultation with stakeholders that there is a viable aviation future for the airport.

"Regional airports are key in serving our local communities, supporting thousands of jobs in the regions and act as a key gateway to international opportunities.

"We will continue to bring forward our plans to level up and ensure the whole of the UK has the connections people need."

How long will the review take?

The process is expected to take six weeks, but it is unclear how long it will be before a final decision is made.

Can DSA be saved?

Not according to aviation expert Sally Gethin, who described Wizz Air's decision to pull out of the airport as a "body blow" and claimed the move "signed its death knell".

She said: "Given the backdrop of the pandemic most airports are carrying massive losses. In the UK they ran up £10bn in revenue losses during the pandemic and there's still £4bn of debt."

Travel agent Samantha Harvey said customers were already asking questions about whether they should change arrangements. She said: "We have due diligence for our clients but we want the airport to keep going. If we switch sales that will put further pressure on the airport."

But Craig Dowie, who runs the nearby Crown Hotel which often hosts cabin crew, said the airport could thrive under the right ownership.

Hotelier Craig Dowie insists the airport could be viable. Credit: ITV News

He said: "If you get the right operator in there it would be a viable airport. Doncaster Sheffield Airport is a jewel of Doncaster, a jewel of South Yorkshire. The accessibility is tremendous – they have built a new link road to come in, there's a train link to be built up to the airport."

What does this all mean for passengers? Can you still be confident about flying from DSA?

Rebecca Parkin is among those anxiously waiting to find out if she can still fly from DSA.

Rebecca, who has autism, finds smaller airports like Doncaster Sheffield easier to use than some of the larger hubs like Manchester. She is due to fly to Lanzarote in September but is now unsure about what will happen.

"It was close, easy for me to get to," she said. "If it gets cancelled or we have to go to a different airport it's a different kettle of fish."

Local taxi company boss Doug Wallace is also concerned about the future. He said: "We support the airport. We're also looking to see a return on the investment that's been put into the airpot that's specifically for passenger transport."

After the review was announced on Wednesday, DSA said services would be normal in the meantime.

It said: "During the strategic review, the airport will operate as normal. Therefore, passengers who are due to travel to the airport, please arrive and check in as normal. If there are any disruptions with your flight, you will be contacted by your airline in good time."

In response to a question on Twitter, Tui also said passengers should not cancel their plans.

The company said: "We'd like to reassure you that our holidays/flights are still operating. We'll remain in contact with the airport throughout the consultation period and will update you when more info is known."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.