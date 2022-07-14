A court hearing in the case of a man accused of murdering his wife went ahead in his absence after he caught coronavirus.

Matthew Fisher, 29, is charged with the murder of Abi Fisher, from Castleford.

Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, on Sunday, 10 July.

Mr Fisher, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, was due to appear at Leeds Crown Court via video link on Thursday, 14 July.

But the court heard he had tested positive for Covid and was excused. He has not entered a plea.

Following a brief hearing the case was adjourned until 13 September.

Abi Fisher's body was found off Southmoor Road.

The body of Mrs Fisher, who was 29 and mother to a six-month-old girl, was found two days after she went missing from her home.

A teacher at All Saints C of E Academy, near Pontefract, Mrs Fisher – formerly Abi Richardson – was described by her family said as "our beautiful Abi".

In a statement, they said: "Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly. We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

"Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen."

School headteacher Matthew Jones said: "She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day."

