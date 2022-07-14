A notorious beggar who demanded money from drivers stopped at red lights in Leeds and Bradford has been given a three-year ban.

Illiuta Caldarar, 44, from Harehills in Leeds, was handed a criminal behaviour order after he breached a community protection notice by begging from motorists at the Sheepscar junction, in Leeds.

Caldarar was often found walking among traffic, banging on car windows, making obscene gestures and spitting at waiting vehicles.

He would abuse those who refused his demands for cash.

Despite his dishevelled appearance, police say he has a home and receives benefits.

Acting Inspector Pat Kenning, of the Leeds City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Caldarar’s persistent aggressive begging has had a significant negative impact on those he has targeted, as well as presenting a potential danger to himself and other road users.

"We hope that this order will be effective in addressing his behaviour, and we encourage the public to assist us by reporting any breaches of the order if they do see him begging."

Areas in Leeds where Mr Caldarar has been banned from begging. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Areas in Bradford where Mr Caldarar has been banned from begging. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The order bans stops him doing from the following:

Begging in any public place anywhere in the Leeds district, displaying any sign and being in possession of a cup or card to do so

Sitting, sleeping or loitering in an area accessible to the public with any item

Blocking entrances and exits to any residential or commercial doorway or public footpaths

Loitering at road junctions or traffic lights

Acting in a manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public

If he breaches the order he could be arrested for committing a criminal offence and may face prosecution and even a prison sentence.

