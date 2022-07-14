A police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after assaulting two handcuffed suspects during an arrest at a supermarket in Hull.

Humberside Police PC Henry Green, 28, used "excessive" force in the incident in June 2019, a disciplinary hearing was told.

PC Green had been called to reports of a burglary at a Tesco store in Newland Avenue, Hull.

After handcuffing a man and a woman he carried out a "leg-sweep" on the woman, who was unable to break her fall to the floor. He then punched the male suspect in the face.

He claimed the action was necessary as he feared for his safety.

PC Green was acquitted of assault at a criminal hearing, but was found to have used unreasonable force following a n internal investigation by the force’s professional standards department (PSD).

The incident took place at a Tesco supermarket on Newland Avenue, Hull. Credit: PA

Head of PSD Det Supt Matt Baldwin said: "We expect all of our officers and staff to always act with the utmost integrity and professionalism, only using force if absolutely necessary in their line of duty.

"Henry Green displayed an excessive use of force during this incident. The force used was unnecessary, disproportionate and unjustifiable. His actions and conduct that day were completely unacceptable and utterly discreditable, falling way below the standards we expect of our officers."

A decision on the future of PC Green, who was removed from operational duties, will be made on 25 July.

Det Supt Baldwin added: " We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public in the Humberside area. It is of paramount importance that we maintain the public’s trust and confidence by dealing with officers who behave in a way that undermines this."

