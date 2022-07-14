More than £10,000 has been raised to support the recovery of a teenager who suffered "long lasting" brain damage in an incident in a school playground.

Neeka Atkinson, 13, was placed in an induced coma after suffering a head injury, allegedly caused by a boy she knew, at Archbishop Sentamu Academy, in Hull, on Friday 8 July.

A teenage boy has been arrested by police and released on bail pending further enquiries.

After surgery, Neeka remains in a stable condition, but has lost all movement in the left side of her body and is struggling to talk, her family have said.

But her sister, Alisha Atkinson, posted a picture of Neeka out of her hospital bed for the first time on Wednesday and wrote: "She’s got that fire in her belly to fight this! My little superstar!"

A crowdfunding page was set up to support Neeka's recovery, including covering the costs of any rehabilitation equipment she may need.

Alisha, who started the page, wrote: "As many of you know, Neeka was injured during an incident at school, resulting in long-lasting brain damage and a bleed to the brain.

"She has had brain surgery but is completely paralysed down her left side and is being flown to Sheffield hospital for rehabilitation as they have the facilities to help Neeka get better."

The appeal has now raised more than £10,000.

Jacqueline Bryning, who donated, wrote: "I really wish you a speedy recovery. I'm so sorry this has happened to you. You are clearly a very brave young lady."

Another contributor, David Atkinson, said: "Stay strong, fight hard, you've got this."

The schools executive principal Helen Winn said earlier this week that staff and pupils were "desperately worried" about Neeka's situation.

She added: "All our thoughts are with her, her family and her friends at this very difficult time."We are enormously grateful for the outstanding work of our healthcare professionals who we know are doing all they can for her. Because of the police involvement in the case, we are unable to say anything further at this stage."

