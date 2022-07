An inquest has opened into the death of a baby who fell from the window of a seventh floor flat in Leeds.

Exodus Eyob, who was one, died after falling from the block in Saville Green, Burmantofts, on 2 July.

Emergency services at the scene on Saville Green.

West Yorkshire Police said his death was being treated as sudden and unexpected and referred it to the coroner.

An inquest was opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court on Friday and adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.