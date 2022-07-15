Police are looking for a boy who failed to arrive home after going to school in Sheffield.

Thirteen-year-old Joshua – whose surname has not been provided by South Yorkshire Police – was last seen on Wednesday at school in the Stannington area.

He did not return to his home address in Hillsborough.

He is white, with brown hair and is 5ft 2ins tall. He was wearing a school uniform and it is not known if he had a change of clothes with him.

Joshua is known to spend time in the Hillsborough Park, Centertainment and Meadowhall areas.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.