A council has apologised after a link on its official website took internet users through to online pornography.

The link on Bolsover District Council's site was initially owned by the Coalite Regeneration Project – described as an "exciting project to clean-up the former Coalite Works in Bolsover".

But the North Derbyshire authority said the original domain owners have "not renewed it and a firm in Kuala Lumpur has bought it and are using it for pornographic sites".

An authority spokesman apologised to anyone who clicked on the link.

'We are looking at ways to ensure this does not happen again'

The council spokesman said: "We check for any broken links on our website on a weekly basis, but as this was not a broken link and went to a web domain, it unfortunately did not flag up and we apologise to anyone that clicked on this link and was taken to the wrong site.

"As soon as we became aware of this, we removed the link and updated the page and are looking at ways we can ensure this does not happen again."

However, the official Twitter and Facebook accounts for the Coalite Regeneration Project still carry the same link. Neither account has posted any updates since 2019.