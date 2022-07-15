Crowds have gathered in Bradford city centre for a vigil in memory of Somaiya Begum, whose body was found eleven days after she went missing from her home.

The 20-year-old, of Binnie Street, had not been seen since 26 June.

West Yorkshire Police said her body was discovered on Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford, at 7.35pm on Wednesday, 6 July.

People gathered in City Square to pay tribute to Somaiya on Friday evening in an event organised by the Inspirational Women Foundation.

Fatima Patel, Editor of the Aisian Sunday News, was one of those behind the vigil.

She said: "We all collectively feel the loss. We feel the loss of a woman of Bradford, a young life of Bradford, that's been so tragically taken away and I think this is an opportunity for everybody to come together, to grieve collectively and to be able to remember her."

A statement was read on behalf of Somaiya's family which said she was a "young lady of potential."

It read: "She was smart, beautiful, courageous, thoughtful and never interfered in anyone's business.

"She brought joy and peace with her wherever she went and her kind nature was refreshing in this cruel world."

Those gathered also held a minute's silence to remember the 20 year-old.

Earlier this week Somaiya's uncle, Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, appeared in court charged with her murder.

He will appear in court again in September.