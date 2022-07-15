A primary school teacher from Castleford who was found dead just six months after giving birth to her daughter had been strangled, an inquest opening has heard.

Abi Fisher, 29, died as a result of strangulation, though further investigations are still underway as a murder investigation is launched.

She was reported missing from her house in Castleford at 10.27am on Saturday, July 9, Wakefield Coroners Court heard on Friday.

Her body was discovered by police officers the following day in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, more than 12 miles from her home.

Abi Fisher's body was found in undergrowth in Brierley on July 10

The brief hearing heard police officers made the discovery at 6.10pm on Sunday, July 10, and were able to identify Abi by her fingerprints.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said: "Without doubt this an unnatural death and it is quite right that I open an inquest."

The inquest was adjourned until a later date, which has not been set, while police continue their investigations.

In an emotional tribute released after her death, Abi's family described her as a 'beautiful angel' and promised to bring up her baby girl 'the way she would'.

Abi's husband, Matthew Fisher, 29, of Walton Park Street, Castleford, has been charged with her murder.