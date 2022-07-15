A Lincolnshire Police PC who was stabbed as he helped to catch a fugitive double killer has been named Britain's bravest officer.

PC Steve Denniss, 44, was off duty and walking his dog in Louth, Linconshire, when he spotted Daniel Boulton and confronted him on 1 June last year.

The previous day Boulton, 30, had fatally stabbed his ex-partner, 26-year-old Bethany Vincent, and her son Darren Henson, nine, before going on the run.

Bethany Vincent and her son Darren Henson Credit: Family photograph

During a stand-off Boulton stabbed PC Denniss in the leg, but the officer continued to chase him as he fled and called for back-up. Boulton was caught and later jailed for a minimum of 40 years.

PC Dennis was given the top honour at the prestigious Police Bravery Awards on Thursday night, 14 July.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "It's very humbling but, like I said in the ceremony last night, it was about every one of us there. Lots of police officers that night had done some pretty heroic things, but we don't really see it.

"Being a hero? We see it as our job. It's what we signed up to do."

PC Denniss was one of 76 officers nominated in the annual Police Bravery Awards, run by the Police Federation of England and Wales which represents the lower ranks.

There were seven regional award winners.

He said: "You've got to think about the victims. That's what goes through your head. You've got to bring some sort of justice for them."

Boulton was arrested after being tasered by police Credit: PA

Lincolnshire's Chief Constable Chris Haward said: "We are extremely proud of Steve's actions where he showed his determination and courage in arresting this man despite the fact that he was off duty and was himself being attacked.

"He was prepared to put his own life at risk to apprehend this dangerous offender and to bring him to justice.

"He truly deserves this accolade. He was instrumental in bringing this offender to justice for the dreadful crimes that he was convicted of. I am grateful and proud of Steve's actions and know that they stand as an example of the amazing and positive contribution that our people can make."

