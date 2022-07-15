The UK is braced for an unprecedented spell of extremely hot weather, with the Met Office issuing its first ever "red" warning for heat – meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.

The alert, which has been upgraded from the amber warning issued earlier in the week – and covers much of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire – comes with the advice that people should take action to protect themselves and others and avoid travelling where possible.

In parts of the country temperatures next week could reach 40C for the first time ever. The current UK record, set in Cambridge in 2019, is 38.7C.

"Substantial disruption" is expected to travel and energy supplies, while there may also be widespread damage to property and infrastructure, according to the Met Office’s website.

What is the current record temperature in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire?

On 25 July 2019 locations in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire reached new record highs.

A temperature of 36.3C was recorded at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. In Wakefield, the mercury hit 36.0C – the highest ever figure for Yorkshire.

How hot will it get in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire next week?

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of next week, with a strong chance that the region's current record temperatures could be broken. But Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are likely to be very hot across the region.

ITV Calendar meteorologist Jon Mitchell said: "There is a strong chance that multiple locations across our region will experience higher temperatures than we have ever seen. There's an 80% chance of records being broken. Make no mistake, it is going to be incredibly hot."

There is a 50% chance that somewhere in our region could see a high of 40C.

Here are the forecasted temperatures for the region's main towns and cities during the alert period from Sunday to Tuesday as things stand:

Sunday – Yorkshire

Barnsley: 31C

Bradford: 30C

Doncaster: 31C

Harrogate: 30C

Huddersfield: 31C

Hull: 29C

Leeds: 31C

Rotherham: 32C

Sheffield: 33C

York: 31C

Sunday - Lincolnshire

Boston: 31C

Grantham: 31C

Grimsby: 29C

Lincoln: 32C

Scunthorpe: 31C

Skegness: 28C

Monday - Yorkshire

Leeds: 36C

Barnsley: 37C

Bradford: 35C

Doncaster: 37C

Harrogate: 35C

Huddersfield: 36C

Hull: 35C

Rotherham: 38C

Sheffield: 39C

York: 36C

Monday - Lincolnshire

Boston: 36C

Grantham: 38C

Grimsby: 32C

Lincoln: 38C

Scunthorpe: 36C

Skegness: 32C

Tuesday - Yorkshire

Barnsley: 36C

Bradford: 35C

Doncaster: 37C

Harrogate: 37C

Huddersfield: 35C

Hull: 33C

Leeds: 36C

Rotherham: 38C

Sheffield: 38C

York: 37C

Tuesday - Lincolnshire

Boston: 37C

Grantham: 39C

Grimsby: 31C

Lincoln: 39C

Scunthorpe: 37C

Skegness: 35C

How to keep cool

Yorkshire Water has issued seven tips for staying cool in the heat:

Keep a jug of water in the fridge

Keep your skincare products cold

Eat foods with high water content

Avoid using the oven or the stove

Take a short cool, shower

Try reusable ice cubes

Close your curtains or blinds

How to stay safe

