Explainer
UK heatwave Met Office red warning: The forecasted temperatures for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
The UK is braced for an unprecedented spell of extremely hot weather, with the Met Office issuing its first ever "red" warning for heat – meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.
The alert, which has been upgraded from the amber warning issued earlier in the week – and covers much of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire – comes with the advice that people should take action to protect themselves and others and avoid travelling where possible.
In parts of the country temperatures next week could reach 40C for the first time ever. The current UK record, set in Cambridge in 2019, is 38.7C.
"Substantial disruption" is expected to travel and energy supplies, while there may also be widespread damage to property and infrastructure, according to the Met Office’s website.
What is the current record temperature in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire?
On 25 July 2019 locations in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire reached new record highs.
A temperature of 36.3C was recorded at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. In Wakefield, the mercury hit 36.0C – the highest ever figure for Yorkshire.
How hot will it get in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire next week?
Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of next week, with a strong chance that the region's current record temperatures could be broken. But Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are likely to be very hot across the region.
ITV Calendar meteorologist Jon Mitchell said: "There is a strong chance that multiple locations across our region will experience higher temperatures than we have ever seen. There's an 80% chance of records being broken. Make no mistake, it is going to be incredibly hot."
There is a 50% chance that somewhere in our region could see a high of 40C.
Here are the forecasted temperatures for the region's main towns and cities during the alert period from Sunday to Tuesday as things stand:
Sunday – Yorkshire
Barnsley: 31C
Bradford: 30C
Doncaster: 31C
Harrogate: 30C
Huddersfield: 31C
Hull: 29C
Leeds: 31C
Rotherham: 32C
Sheffield: 33C
York: 31C
Sunday - Lincolnshire
Boston: 31C
Grantham: 31C
Grimsby: 29C
Lincoln: 32C
Scunthorpe: 31C
Skegness: 28C
Monday - Yorkshire
Leeds: 36C
Barnsley: 37C
Bradford: 35C
Doncaster: 37C
Harrogate: 35C
Huddersfield: 36C
Hull: 35C
Rotherham: 38C
Sheffield: 39C
York: 36C
Monday - Lincolnshire
Boston: 36C
Grantham: 38C
Grimsby: 32C
Lincoln: 38C
Scunthorpe: 36C
Skegness: 32C
Tuesday - Yorkshire
Barnsley: 36C
Bradford: 35C
Doncaster: 37C
Harrogate: 37C
Huddersfield: 35C
Hull: 33C
Leeds: 36C
Rotherham: 38C
Sheffield: 38C
York: 37C
Tuesday - Lincolnshire
Boston: 37C
Grantham: 39C
Grimsby: 31C
Lincoln: 39C
Scunthorpe: 37C
Skegness: 35C
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...
How to keep cool
Yorkshire Water has issued seven tips for staying cool in the heat:
Keep a jug of water in the fridge
Keep your skincare products cold
Eat foods with high water content
Avoid using the oven or the stove
Take a short cool, shower
Try reusable ice cubes
Close your curtains or blinds
How to stay safe
Experts say there are various ways to look out for yourself and others:
Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who lie alone.
Those who do live alone are being encouraged to ask a friend or relative to phone to check they are not have having difficulties during extreme heat.
Stay cool indoors, by closing curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and remember it might be cooler outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid too much alcohol.
Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children or animals.
Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest.
If you have to go out in the heat, try to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.
Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day.
Carry water when travelling.
Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings.
While going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, people are warned to head for lifeguarded swimming sites, to remember that water is often much colder than it looks, not to go too far from shore or swim against currents, and to always take a friend when swimming.