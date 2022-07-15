Skip to content

UK heatwave Met Office red warning: The forecasted temperatures for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

Sun behind Drax power station
There is a chance of record breaking heat. Credit: PA

The UK is braced for an unprecedented spell of extremely hot weather, with the Met Office issuing its first ever "red" warning for heat – meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.

The alert, which has been upgraded from the amber warning issued earlier in the week – and covers much of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire – comes with the advice that people should take action to protect themselves and others and avoid travelling where possible.

In parts of the country temperatures next week could reach 40C for the first time ever. The current UK record, set in Cambridge in 2019, is 38.7C.

What is a red weather warning for extreme heat?

"Substantial disruption" is expected to travel and energy supplies, while there may also be widespread damage to property and infrastructure, according to the Met Office’s website.

The red 'extreme' heat warning covers most of England on Monday and Tuesday. Credit: ITV News

What is the current record temperature in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire?

On 25 July 2019 locations in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire reached new record highs.

A temperature of 36.3C was recorded at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. In Wakefield, the mercury hit 36.0C – the highest ever figure for Yorkshire.

How hot will it get in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire next week?

Tuesday is likely to be the hottest day of next week, with a strong chance that the region's current record temperatures could be broken. But Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are likely to be very hot across the region.

ITV Calendar meteorologist Jon Mitchell said: "There is a strong chance that multiple locations across our region will experience higher temperatures than we have ever seen. There's an 80% chance of records being broken. Make no mistake, it is going to be incredibly hot."

There is a 50% chance that somewhere in our region could see a high of 40C.

Here are the forecasted temperatures for the region's main towns and cities during the alert period from Sunday to Tuesday as things stand:

Sunday – Yorkshire

  • Barnsley: 31C

  • Bradford: 30C

  • Doncaster: 31C

  • Harrogate: 30C

  • Huddersfield: 31C

  • Hull: 29C

  • Leeds: 31C

  • Rotherham: 32C

  • Sheffield: 33C

  • York: 31C

Sunday - Lincolnshire

  • Boston: 31C

  • Grantham: 31C

  • Grimsby: 29C

  • Lincoln: 32C

  • Scunthorpe: 31C

  • Skegness: 28C

Monday - Yorkshire

  • Leeds: 36C

  • Barnsley: 37C

  • Bradford: 35C

  • Doncaster: 37C

  • Harrogate: 35C

  • Huddersfield: 36C

  • Hull: 35C

  • Rotherham: 38C

  • Sheffield: 39C

  • York: 36C

Monday - Lincolnshire

  • Boston: 36C

  • Grantham: 38C

  • Grimsby: 32C

  • Lincoln: 38C

  • Scunthorpe: 36C

  • Skegness: 32C

Tuesday - Yorkshire

  • Barnsley: 36C

  • Bradford: 35C

  • Doncaster: 37C

  • Harrogate: 37C

  • Huddersfield: 35C

  • Hull: 33C

  • Leeds: 36C

  • Rotherham: 38C

  • Sheffield: 38C

  • York: 37C

Tuesday - Lincolnshire

  • Boston: 37C

  • Grantham: 39C

  • Grimsby: 31C

  • Lincoln: 39C

  • Scunthorpe: 37C

  • Skegness: 35C

Boaters on the River Nidd. Credit: PA

How to keep cool

Yorkshire Water has issued seven tips for staying cool in the heat:

  • Keep a jug of water in the fridge

  • Keep your skincare products cold

  • Eat foods with high water content

  • Avoid using the oven or the stove

  • Take a short cool, shower

  • Try reusable ice cubes

  • Close your curtains or blinds

How to stay safe

Experts say there are various ways to look out for yourself and others:

  • Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated, particularly older people, those with underlying conditions and people who lie alone.

  • Those who do live alone are being encouraged to ask a friend or relative to phone to check they are not have having difficulties during extreme heat.

  • Stay cool indoors, by closing curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, and remember it might be cooler outdoors.

  • Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and avoid too much alcohol.

  • Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially babies, young children or animals.

  • Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the sun’s UV rays are strongest.

  • If you have to go out in the heat, try to walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

  • Avoid physical activity in the hottest parts of the day.

  • Carry water when travelling.

  • Check the latest weather forecast and temperature warnings.

  • While going for a swim can be a good way to cool down, people are warned to head for lifeguarded swimming sites, to remember that water is often much colder than it looks, not to go too far from shore or swim against currents, and to always take a friend when swimming.

What is a heatwave?