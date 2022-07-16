A man from Sheffield has suffered life altering injuries after a suspected double shooting.Two men aged 36 and 48 were found with gun shot wounds on White Thorns Drive in the Batemoor area of the city at around 7pm on Friday (15 July). They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police said:"Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the scene and found two victims, aged 36 and 48, injured with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

"One of the men is believed to have received injuries which are life-altering, but not life-threatening."

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for any witnesses and particularly anyone who may have footage of the incident to get in touch.