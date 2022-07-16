Emergency services launched a major search operation on Saturday after reports of a person missing in a reservoir on one of the hottest days of the year.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, along with an air ambulance, were called to Ardsley Reservoir, off Haigh Moor Road near Wakefield, West Yorkshire, after concerns were raised for the person's safety.

A fire service update said a call was made at 5.30pm.

A spokesperson said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene and a search is underway."

Further details about the identity of the person have not been released.

It came as the Met Office issued an unprecedented red warning for heat for the coming week – meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life – with temperatures expected to reach a record 40C in some areas, although Saturday's highs did not exceed 30C.

The incident comes just days after the emergency services reiterated warnings about the dangers of open water swimming in hot weather after the death of a 16-year-old boy in a canal near Wakefield.

Alfie McCraw, from Wakefield, died after getting into difficulty in a canal. Credit: Family handout

Alfie McCraw died after getting into difficulty in the Aire and Calder Navigation, near the Southern Washlands, Wakefield, on Monday, 11 July. He had just finished his GCSEs.

Following that incident, Supt Nick Smart, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "The weather is forecast to get even hotter over the weekend and into next week, but we would urge people to not be tempted to cool off in open water, unless it is a supervised area intended for swimming."

Ardsley Reservoir is owned by Yorkshire Water, which says on its website that swimming in the water is prohibited.

The website says: "You can't swim in Ardsley Reservoir. Reservoirs are really dangerous places and have lots of dangers hidden under the surface. We don't allow anyone to swim in our reservoirs, even if you’re a great swimmer."

The company has previously warned about the dangers of the reservoir after reports of youngsters ignoring the rules.

In 2016, the then manager Darren Lynch said: "Some residents think Ardsley Reservoir is a placid and safe places to take a swim, but reservoirs can be extremely dangerous.

"They are often colder than rivers and this can result in cold water shock that can lead to hyperventilation, increased blood pressure, breathing difficulties and heart attacks. Water temperatures remain just as cold in summer as in winter."