A 43-year-old woman has died after she was attacked by a dog in South Yorkshire.

The incident happened on Friday (15 July) at a house in Rotherham.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, abdomen and face.

Two dogs were taken away by officers, neither of which is a banned breed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15pm last night by a member of the public stating a dog had attacked himself and a woman.

"Officers attended with a Yorkshire Ambulance Crew and found a man, aged 42, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face.

"He was transported to hospital for further treatment.

"The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene."