A teenager who suffered a serious brain injury in an incident at her school has taken her first steps as she starts her long road to recovery, her family has said.

Neeka Atkinson, 13, was left partially paralysed after an incident, allegedly involving a boy she knew, at Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull.

She was initially conscious, but began fitting and was taken to hospital, where she was placed in an induced coma.

Her family said she was given a 50% chance of survival, but came through surgery and recovered her ability to communicate with family.

In a Facebook post, her sister, Alisha, said Neeka had now started physiotherapy.

She said: "She’s taking a few steps on her own and is slowly coming to terms with what’s happened.

"She’s got such a great spirit for someone that’s been through something like this, but her recovery is still a very long process and she still has a lot of battles to overcome.

"I couldn’t be more proud of her for her determination and the way she’s handling the mental side of things too, she’s honestly the strongest little girl I’ve ever met and I’ll do anything to keep that smile on her face."

Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull

A teenage boy who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.

The school's executive principal, Helen Winn, said staff and pupils were "desperately worried" but said the school was limited in what it could say because of the involvement of police.

A crowdfunding page set up to support Neeka's recovery has now raised more than £11,000.

Neeka Atkinson before her injury. Credit: MEN Media

Alisha said any excess funds would go to a charity of her sister's choice.