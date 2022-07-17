Harry Gration's dog is showing signs of grief following the death of the former BBC presenter, his family have said.

Mr Gration died suddenly last month at the age of 71.

A post from the official Twitter account of the long-serving Look North host – which is now run by Mr Gration's wife Helen – showed a picture of the dog with a brown leather shoe.

The post said: "May I just share with you how, every night, this lovely doggy opens the boot cupboard and brings us Harry’s shoe… every night.

"I guess dogs grieve too… Helen and the boys x"

In response to the tweet, Brendan Cox – the husband of the murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox – wrote: "Sending lots of love."

Another Twitter user, Joan Wright, wrote: "That’s obviously Ozzie’s way of showing you and the boys that he is missing Harry. I still find it hard to believe."

Harry Gration with BBC weather presenter Keeley Donovan. Credit: PA

Born in Bradford and educated in York, Mr Gration worked for the BBC for more than 40 years, including 38 on Look North.

His death was met with widespread shock, and thousands of tributes from across the worlds of television, entertainment, sport and politics.

Do pets grieve?

According to the animal welfare charity Blue Cross, anecdotally animals do feel what humans call ‘grief’, including an understanding that the deceased is not coming back.

While the charity says there is no scientific evidence to back this up, what we do know is that many species are affected by loss and experience feelings of sadness and loneliness.

When a person or pet with whom a dog has spent a lot of time passes away, their regular routine is likely to change. Dogs can become upset or stressed by this disruption and you may notice a change in their behaviour, including the signs listed above.

Dogs may also react if they become aware that another person is grieving.

The charity says in those circumstances, the best thing to do is maintain a routine as dogs are creatures of habit. Keep meal times the same and don’t change their diet. Make sure they are eating, drinking and toileting properly.