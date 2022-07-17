The Red Arrows introduced their new 'wingman' in the form of Hollwood actor Tom Cruise at the weekend.

The Mission Impossible actor joined the Red Arrows at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire.

The Red Arrows pilots, chatted with the film star about aviation and his latest film Top Gun before posing for a picture with the caption 'We’ve got a new wingman'.

David Montenegro the Officer Commanding the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team called the meeting with Cruise as 'The best flying chat we’ve had for some time.'

Credit: Red Arrows

The Air Tattoo attracts over 150,000 visitors every year. The Red Arrows partnered with the Republic of Korea to preform a flypast with the Black Eagles.