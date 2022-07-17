LNER have issued a 'do not travel warning' for Tuesday on routes to London south of York due to the expected extreme heat.

No trains will be running on routes to Kings Cross south of York and south of Leeds. This includes travel to and from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.

There will be limited trains to other destinations and it's highly likely that they will be subject to significant delays because speed restrictions will be in place.

The rail company are also warning passengers to only travel on Monday if absolutely necessary.

If you do have to travel please check your journey before you set off.

What to do if you train has been cancelled:

If your train has been cancelled your ticket will be valid on both Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st of July.

Travelling: Make a seat reservation to travel on an alternative train.

No longer travelling: You are entitled to a full refund or you can change your ticket to another date.

Advice if you are travelling:

If you do have to travel by train on Monday and Tuesday it's highly recommended to take some water with you and o wait in cool areas or in the shade when waiting for your train.

Stations have water refill points which you are encouraged to use to keep hydrated.

If you begin to feel unwell you should seek help by alerting a member of staff at the station.