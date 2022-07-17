As an unprecedented Met Office red warning for heat comes into effect, many services across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are already being impacted.

Councils, travel companies and local education authorities took pre-emptive action, affecting how schools operate, trains and buses run and other services are provided.

Follow the latest updates for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire here:

Which schools are closing?

The vast majority of schools appear to have taken the decision to remain open. But a handful have announced full closures.

Grenoside Community Primary School, Sheffield, has announced it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. On its website, the school said: "We have taken the decision to close the school on Monday and Tuesday due to the combination of the red weather warning for extreme heat and the school site being unsafe."

St Christopher's School, Lincoln, will also remain closed until Wednesday, saying it could not keep the school cool enough.

What are other schools doing?

Chris Dyson, headteacher at Parklands Primary School in Seacroft, Leed, said he wanted the school to stay open but certain year groups may have to close. He said he would make a decision on Monday.

Ralph Thoresby School in Leeds said on Twitter that pupils would be encouraged to work from home in the afternoon.

Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford, outlined "precautionary steps", including cancelling PE lessons on Monday and Tuesday and telling students they do not need to wear a blazer or jumper.

Appleton Academy at Wyke, Bradford, will finish at 1.30pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Chaucer School, Sheffield, said it would shut at 12.55pm on Monday and Tuesday, but students could stay until the end of the day under staff supervision if needed.

Rosedale Primary School in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, has cancelled PE lessons.

Are trains cancelled?

LNER will not run any services between London and south of York and Leeds on Tuesday due to the expected extreme heat. This includes travel to and from Wakefield Westgate, Doncaster, Retford, Lincoln, Newark Northgate, Grantham, Peterborough and Stevenage.

Northern rail says people should only travel if essential across the whole of the network on Monday. On Tuesday, people are being told not to travel at all in the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Hull Trains is running an amended timetable, with some services cancelled.

TransPennine Express is running a reduced timetable on Monday and Tuesday and is advising passengers to avoid all but essential travel.

Sheffield Supertram is also encouraging passengers to consider whether they need to travel.

Are bus services cancelled?

Arriva and First Bus had not announced any pre-emptive service cancellations by Sunday evening. But they are advising customers to be prepared for disruption.

Will your bin still be collected?

Councils are aiming to continue with bin collections, but are advising residents to ensure their bins are left out in plenty of time as collections may take place earlier to avoid staff working in extreme heat.

Are utility services affected?