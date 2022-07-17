Some schools across the region are set to close on Monday and Tuesday due to the red weather warning for extreme heat.

The UK is braced for an unprecedented spell of extremely hot weather, with the Met Office issuing its first ever "red" warning for heat – meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.

Credit: Grenoside Primary School

Grenoside Community Primary School in Sheffield has announced it will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

On its website, the school says: "We have taken the decision to close the school on Monday and Tuesday due to the combination of the red weather warning for extreme heat and the school site being unsafe.

"School will reopen on Wednesday 20 July as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

In Lincolnshire, St Christopher's school will also remain closed until Wednesday as they say they can't keep the school cool enough.

Ralph Thoresby School in Leeds have announced on twitter that pupils will be encouraged to work from home in the afternoon.

Credit: PA

While the majority of schools remain open on Monday and Tuesday across our region many are relaxing rules on uniform.

Children are being allowed to wear PE kits and lighter clothing to help them keep cool in the hot temperatures.

The Met off alert, which has been upgraded from the amber warning issued earlier in the week – and covers much of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire – comes with the advice that people should take action to protect themselves and others and avoid travelling where possible.

In parts of the country temperatures next week could reach 40C for the first time ever. The current UK record, set in Cambridge in 2019, is 38.7C.