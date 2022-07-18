An animal rescue centre has paid tribute to father-of-one who lived and helped out on-site after his death in a motorcycle crash.

Andrew Thorpe, 30, lived at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Sheffield with his partner, Zoe, the kennel manager.

He died following a collision with a lorry in Doncaster.

In a post on Facebook, the sanctuary said: "Andy was naturally brilliant with all animals, and together with Zoe has welcomed many fosters, including dogs, cats and reptiles.

"Andy will be best remembered for his incredibly bubbly personality, stopping to say hello to every person and animal at Thornberry."

Andy lived on site with his partner, Zoe. Credit: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Mr Thorpe, who had a five-year-old daughter, also leaves behind three dogs. In a message to her partner Zoe, said: "I am very lost for any other words. Thornberry won't ever be the same. You have made so many animals happy and we are so proud of all you achieved here."

The incident happened on Tuesday, 12 July, when Mr Thorpe was involved in a crash on Iport Avenue in Doncaster. He died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

In a further tribute, his family said: "Andy will be missed by an incredible amount of people, no one more than his precious five-year-old daughter, who was his world.

"Andy had the most infectious laugh, kindest nature and the biggest heart towards his daughter, partner, friends and family. He had a huge passion for health and fitness, motorbikes and making those close to him happy in any way possible. Andy really could light up any room with his amazing smile, and leaves a huge hole in many hearts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.