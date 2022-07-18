Lincolnshire has recorded its highest ever temperature – with experts predicting that it is likely to get even hotter.

The new record high of 36.4C was measured at RAF Cranwell on Monday afternoon – a figure that is 0.1C higher than the previous record of 36.3C at the same location in July 2019.

It comes amid an unprecedented red warning for heat issued by the Met Office, meaning there is a "very likely" risk to life.

ITV Calendar meteorologist Jon Mitchell said he never expected to see such highs.

But he added: "I t's going to be even hotter tomorrow, that's the thing.

"I've never hoped that my forecast would be wrong. I really hope we don't see 40 celsius tomorrow. Some of the models were flagging that up last week – I didn't believe it then and I still don't want to believe it."

Jon Mitchell reflects on the current temperatures

A temperature of 40C would be higher than the current UK record of 38.7C, recorded in Cambridge in July 2019.

The current record temperature for Yorkshire was 36C, recorded on the same day. Today a temperature of 35.1C was recorded in Sheffield.

The extreme heat had a widespread impact on services on Monday, with schools closing, travel disrupted and leisure venues shutting.

Roads in Linconshire were said to be 'melting'. Credit: Sgt Mike Templeman

In Lincolnshire surface temperatures led to roads "melting".

Further closures and disruption are expected on Tuesday. On the railways, LNER has already said that all services will be suspended south of Leeds and York

