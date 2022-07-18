Police issued a drug warning after a 20-year-old man died and several others fell ill after at a Sheffield music festival.

Officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service last night, Sunday, 17 July, to reports that a man had been taken seriously ill at the Bassfest event at Don Valley Bowl.

The man, from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police said his family had been informed and was being supported by specialist officers.

A woman, aged 23 and from Ipswich, was also taken to hospital, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Others spoke to medical staff at the event after showing similar symptoms.

It is thought the victims took ecstasy at the event.

Police are encouraging anyone who attended the event to seek medical attention if they feel unwell .

The two-day festival is an open air, annual event that boasts an array of DJ and live acts from the worlds of drum and bass, house and bassline.

