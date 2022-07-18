Parts of the Peak District National Park have been closed to the public due to the extreme heat.

It comes amid a heightened risk of wildfires following the unprecedented red weather warning issued by the Met Office. Temperatures in the area are expected to reach 34C.

Access land areas are closed to the public until further notice, but public footpaths are still open.

In a statement, the Peak District National Park said: "The risk of fires breaking out on the Peak District Moors has now reached a critical level, unseen for many years. As a result of this, public access has been suspended from all access land until this exceptional risk has reduced."Access land is indicated by signs. In some areas temporary closure signs may also be in place.The park's statement added: "Public footpaths are unaffected by the access land closures, but we ask that people are particularly vigilant and take extra care to ensure they don’t risk starting a wild fire."

The highest temperatures in the red heatwave warning zone could reach 35-41°C (95-106°F) Credit: ITV Weather / Met Office

People who do venture into the park are urged to be extra cautious and take plenty of water and sunscreen to protect themselves.

They should also be vigilant of any potential fire risks and contact emergency services if they do see fires.

The park authority anticipates all its visitor and cycle hire centres will remain open and operational, but this could change at short notice.

Some concessions providing food and drinks may also be impacted by the red warning.

