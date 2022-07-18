The son of a woman who was killed after being attacked by a dog in Rotherham has paid tribute to her as his "best friend".

Joanne Robinson, who was 43, was mauled by the animal at a house in the West Melton area on Friday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man, thought to be Ms Robinson's partner, was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, abdomen and face.

Two dogs were taken away by officers, neither of which is a banned breed.

Ms Robinson's son, Dillon, wrote on Facebook that he had seen "a lot of false stories" about what had happened.

Joanne Robinson has been described as a 'lovely lady'. Credit: Dillon Robinson/Facebook

He said: "If you want to share anything about my mum please feel free to share this. Let’s remember her how she was the crazy, caring loving mum, daughter, friend, sister, auntie, Nannan.

"My mum was more than a mum, she was my best friend. She was the most caring person and would do anything for anybody. She was the best Nannan to my kids and I’m honestly heartbroken she will never get to meet the third one on the way."

A growing number of flowers has been left at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Since Ms Robinson's death, dozens of floral tributes have been left at the scene on Masefield Road.

One message said: "To our beautiful angel up above. You will never be forgotten. Love you always."One neighbour described Joanne as a "lovely lady" and a loving mum of two. Another said: "I'm devastated. She was a lovely lady. They are a lovely family."

Dillon Robinson added: "I would like the thank all the support from family and friends, everyone who has been to drop cards and flowers.

"As a family are all hurting she was the life and sole at every party and will be missed by a lot of people. As of now my life has completely changed I can’t get over what’s happened but I know with the help from friends and family we will get there. We will keep her memory alive and make sure everyone knows who Joanne Robinson was."

Flowers and candles laid outside the victim's home Credit: Dillon Robinson/Family Photo

It is understood Ms Robinson and her partner had two American Bully XLs.In March a similar breed killed 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch in St Helens, Merseyside. Last month it was reported that a Bully XL mauled to death schoolboy Jack Lis, 10, in Wales last year.According to the UK Bully Kennel Club website, the American Bully XL is a large breed, with males standing between 51cm and above. The club says: "In spite of its considerable size, the XL is highly prized for not only its impressive stature, but also its gentle personality and loving nature."It is a recent breed, dating back to the 1980’s, and is regarded the distinctive build and height combined with a compassionate nature mean its popularity continues to grow."

