A boy who died after being hit by a car has been named, as his family said he was "the centre of all that we are".

Five-year-old Abdullah Ebrahim died after being hit by a black Nissan Note in Back Camberley Street, Beeston, Leeds, on 7 July.

In a tribute, his family said he was a "beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew and a friend to the whole community".

They added: "The five years he was with us were full of warmth, laughter and happiness. He made everyone around him feel loved and always brought a smile to their faces.

"All those who Abdullah met had their hearts undoubtedly touched by his loving and sincere personality.

"He was an adventurous boy who looked at the world around him with a curious and inquisitive mind. His ability to care for those around him and the relationships he built were unparalleled."

The incident happened on Back Camberley Street. Credit: Google

The family thanked people for their messages of condolence and added: "Abdullah was the heart of our family and the centre of all that we are. Losing him in this tragic way has been incredibly difficult for our family and the wider community to comprehend and come to terms with.”

West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car was co-operating with the investigation and had been released on bail.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call 101.