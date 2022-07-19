Police have confirmed that two dogs are to be put down after their owner was mauled to death in an incident in South Yorkshire.

Joanne Robinson was attacked by one of the American Bully XL dogs at a house in the West Melton area of Rotherham on Friday, 15 July. The 43-year-old mother and grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 42-year-old man, thought to be Ms Robinson's partner, was taken to hospital after suffering injuries to his hands, abdomen and face.

Flowers and candles laid outside the victim's home Credit: Dillon Robinson/Family Photo

The two dogs were taken away by police.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and at this time, no arrests have been made. The dogs remain in kennels but it has been confirmed that they will be put down."

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Ms Robinson. Her son, Dillon Robinson, shared a heartfelt post on social media, calling his mum his "best friend".

He said: "My mum was more than a mum, she was my best friend. She was the most caring person and would do anything for anybody. She was the best Nannan to my kids and I’m honestly heartbroken she will never get to meet the third one on the way."

Dillon Robinson described his mum, Joanne, as his "best friend" Credit: Family Photo

According to the UK Bully Kennel Club website, the American Bully XL is a large breed, with males standing between 51cm and above.

The club says: "In spite of its considerable size, the XL is highly prized for not only its impressive stature, but also its gentle personality and loving nature."

However, Ms Robinson's death follows two fatalities involving similar animals this year.

In March a similar breed killed 17-month-old Bella-Rae Birch in St Helens, Merseyside. Last month it was reported that a Bully XL mauled to death schoolboy Jack Lis, 10, in Wales last year.

