Firefighters are battling a number of wildfires across South Yorkshire – amid unconfirmed reports that Doncaster had seen temperatures hit 40C.

A section of Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster, has been closed, with reports that homes are being evacuated.

Monisha Rockett, who drove through the area, posted a picture on Facebook of a smoke-filled sky and said: "It was just orange darkness driving through then. Ash falling from the sky."

Kate-Elisia Mynett, writing on Facebook, said: "Our fence has gone, our next door neighbour's shed has gone up and most of their garden, and our conservatory has started to melt and there is no power.

"Been evacuated by the police now behind my house and the house full of smoke and raining Ash in front and back garden."

A fire at the Newton Arms pub in Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Credit: Newton Arms/Facebook

A local pub, the Newton Arms, posted a picture of a fire close to its beer garden. The pub said it had closed because of the risk.

Local residents later helped to damp down once the flames had subsided.

A South Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson said: "Some houses are thought to be without power due to power lines being affected by the fire."

Doncaster Council said a diversion would be put in place, but in the meantime drivers are recommended to use the A638 York Road and A635 Barnsley Road, Blacksmiths Lane and Hangmanstone Lane.

Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police said officers were assisting at the scene of a field fire on Haugh Road in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham. Haugh Road and Cortworth Road are both closed at the junctions with Angel Lane and Hoober Lane.

Other fires were reported in Maltby and Dinnington.

Footage posted on social media also showed a field fire in Laughton en le Morthen village, near Rotherham.

The brigade said it was "very busy dealing with a number of fires across the county" and urged people to only call 999 if there was a genuine emergency.