Social media users have had their say on a "snobby" note that was pushed through a householder's door complaining about their language.

The anonymous message, left at a house on the Kingswood estate in Hull, offered a "polite reminder" about the estate's standards.

It read: "I couldn't help but hear the disgusting language that came from your household over the weekend.

"Polite reminder you are now on Kingswood, one of the best places to live! Not Preston Road!"

The comment about Preston Road is a reference to one of Hull's less affluent areas.

The recipient of the letter shared an image of the letter on a community Facebook group, along with an invitation for the author to come forward. The post said: "Come home to this letter posted anonymously with a stamp, what a lovely community. Anyone want to own up?"

The Kingswood estate in Hull.

The post divided opinion on the social media site.

One member said: "What an absolute snob."Another said: "What's wrong with Preston Road? I lived there when I was younger (snobs)."A third said: "Some sad sad folk – it's Kingswood not Buckingham Palace. And FYI nothing wrong with Preston Road. Maybe if they grew up in a community like that they wouldn't be posting anonymous letters."But others said the author had a point.

One said: "Maybe mindful about your language, not everyone appreciates hearing it."Another said: "Don't agree with anonymous letter at all... however if it was my neighbours I would just politely ask them to watch their language, if loud and outside, as I have a young child that I wouldn't want hearing it."

