A £1,000 reward is being offered for information after a baby was showered with glass when a brick was thrown through the window of a moving train.

Fifteen-week-old Esme Emmerson was with her parents, Jason Emmerson and Kristina Vojsovicova, on a Northern train when the window was smashed as they approached Hull Paragon station on 20 June.

At the time Miss Vojsovicova said: "We were in shock. I’m just so grateful that Esme wasn’t seriously hurt. I want whoever did this to know the impact of their actions.

"It’s a reminder to all parents to make sure to keep your kids safe as anything can happen while travelling with people doing this crazy stuff."

The incident, described as "totally reckless" by train bosses, did not cause Esme serious injury.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: "In our experience, this sort of attack is rarely the action of a 'lone wolf' and more likely the reckless pastime of a group that think it's fun to throw things at fast moving trains.

"The perpetrator has had a month to turn themselves in and has chosen not to – so it’s time for someone who was with them and knows what happened to come forward and help British Transport Police with their investigation.

"The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating and we can only give thanks that little Esme wasn’t more seriously injured."

The incident remains under investigation by British Transport Police..

Anyone with information can contact BTP via 101.

