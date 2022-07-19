Residents in an East Yorkshire seaside town are facing delays in getting their mail because of complaints that postal workers are being attacked by seagulls.

A Royal Mail delivery manager has written to residents of an area of Bridlington to advise them that their deliveries may be late because of the "harassing and aggressive" birds.The letter states that Royal Mail will continue to attempt to deliver letters daily but there may be "slight delays".

Residents in The Lawns, Orchard Close and Paddock Court part of Bempton Lane received a letter headed "potential disruption to mail deliveries", which read: "Dear occupier, we have been experiencing issues in your area involving seagulls attacking our delivery officers when they are delivering mail to multiple properties on the street."We have been successful in delivering all the mail received into the office daily but there may be some days where the delivery officer has attempted multiple times to deliver but it may not be safe to do so which may result in slight delays."This letter is just to inform you that on some days we may experience issues, but we will attempt to deliver all mail to your property daily. As a last resort we may have to return it to the office if the delivery officer feels unsafe when attempting to deliver to your address."

Some postal workers have been doing their rounds with umbrellas to protect themselves from attacking seagulls.

When seagulls attack

Gulls can become aggressive to protect their nests, many of which are on roofs. The birds cannot be moved once they have nested.

They may first warn someone who is perceived as a threat with a call. Failure to heed the warning can result in them swooping or diving to attack.

It is not the first time seagulls in Bridlington have caused problems.

In 2019, residents reported that they were "attacking babies" and the local council issued a warning to visitors during the first lockdown in 2020 that they may be more aggressive due to reduced food options.

