An investigation has been launched after a woman fell to her death at a steelworks in East Yorkshire.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident at British Steel on Brigg Road, Scunthorpe, on Saturday.

The Health and Safety Executive and Humberside Police are investigating.

HSE principal inspector Jane Fox said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the person who died."We are determined to understand the full facts of what happened on Saturday. Doing so may take time, but we will remain in close contact with the family."A spokeswoman for Humberside Police said: "Officers attended a business premises on Brigg Road, Scunthorpe, following reports that a woman had sadly died on Saturday.

"We are working with Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances of the incident."A British Steel spokesman said: “We are sad to confirm one of our colleagues tragically died at work on Saturday. Their family has been informed and our thoughts are with them and our colleague’s friends."We are helping the police and the Health & Safety Executive with their investigation."

