A non-league footballer has been announced as the latest contestant to join Love Island – leaving his club apparently unimpressed.

Jamie Allen will enter the villa as one of four new "bombshells", ITV2 said.

The 27-year-old forward plays for National League side FC Halifax Town, who announced that he would be leaving the club temporarily via Twitter.

But the tweet from the club's official account suggested club bosses were not in favour of the decision.

They said: "Allen has decided to join the cast of Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him. The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Jamie Allen recently committed his future to Halifax Town. Credit: FC Halifax Town

The announcement comes less than six weeks after Halifax announced that Allen, who is from Preston, had signed a new contract with the club.

The Montserratian international is the second sportsman from West Yorkshire to feature on this year's series of Love Island.

He follows Jacques O'Neill, who was released by his rugby league side Castleford Tigers, to take part.

O'Neill walked off the show earlier this month, saying he needed to "get home and be myself again".

Allen and his three fellow new arrivals join Love Island after the contestants were given the tough decision of choosing which two of their fellow islanders would be dumped from the show.

Boys Billy Brown and Dami Hope and girls Danica Taylor and Summer Botwe are at risk after receiving the least public votes.

Host Laura Whitmore revealed the dilemma during Tuesday's episode. She told them the public had been voting for their favourite boy and girl, and the two boys and girls with the fewest votes risked being dumped from the island.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday.

