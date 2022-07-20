Donations have started to flood in to support residents left homeless after fire ripped through a street in Barnsley on the hottest day on record.

At least five homes on Woodland Drive were ravaged by flames as emergency services in South Yorkshire declared a major incident.

Residents were moved to a nearby school while firefighters tackled the blaze, which is thought to have started in a shed before spreading to homes.

By the time the fire was out, a number of properties had been reduced to ashes.

A man tries to fight the fire on Woodland Drive. Credit: Facebook

It prompted local cafe, the Twisted Teapot, to launch a crowdfunding page.

Staff wrote: "They've managed to contain the fire but the houses are completely destroyed. People have been left with nothing.

"Let's show them the Barnsley community spirit and raise them a bit of much needed cash, whether it be short term accommodation or to help them rebuild."

In a follow-up post Nicola Barry wrote: "When we say these guys have nothing left. This is the extent we mean – you can literally see through the house.

"They are going to need to rebuild from scratch. If you cant donate, please just share. We can give them a big helping hand back to some normality."

Fire broke out on Woodland Drive Credit: Facebook

By midday on Wednesday, 20 July, the appeal had raised more than £17,000.

The incident on Woodland Drive was one of numerous fires across South Yorkshire as temperatures hit 40C.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's resources were stretched to the limit as crews tackled wildfires across the county.

Other homes in Maltby and Kiveton Park, Rotherham, were damaged as the flames spread.

The brigade's official Twitter account said: "Hard to put into words how hard our control room staff worked yesterday. "The phones didn’t stop ringing, and the incidents didn’t stop coming. These guys and girls are the beating heart of our service."

Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford paid tribute to the response to the incidents. He wrote on Facebook: " Today has been a dark day for Rother Valley, but so many members of the community came together to protect property and lives - I couldn't be prouder to represent such an amazing area, and such amazing people."

