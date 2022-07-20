It was described by one MP as a "dark day" for South Yorkshire.

In scenes rarely, if ever, witnessed in the county, fields caught fire, people were driven from their homes and businesses. In some cases houses were completely destroyed.

On what was the hottest day on record, such were the demands on the emergency services that they were forced to declare a major incident – allowing them to call for help from colleagues elsewhere.

Here, we round up some of the extraordinary images from a day that will live long in the memory:

Fire broke out on Woodland Drive Credit: Facebook

Barnsley

A fire broke our near Woodland Drive, leaving a number of properties completely gutted.

A man tries to fight the fire on Woodland Drive. Credit: Facebook

Residents were seen assisting fire officers to try and tame the blaze.

Houses on Woodland Drive have been destroyed Credit: Facebook

A fundraiser has since been set up to support those who have lost everything which, by midday 20 July, had topped £17,000.

Very little remains of some homes on Woodland Drive. Credit: PA

Maltby

A number of homes on Strauss Crescent in Maltby, near Rotherham, also fell victim to fire.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Maltby. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

It started on scrubland next to Home Bargains and Aldi stores before spreading to three nearby houses.

Fire started on scrubland before spreading to homes in Maltby. Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

One man was dragged out of his property by fire officers, leaving his dog behind. Miraculously, four hours later, the dog was recovered from the property alive and well.

Dickie the staffy was rescued four hours after the fire reached a house Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

The damage to properties was still being assessed on Wednesday.

Firefighters in Maltby after a fire started on scrubland before spreading to outbuildings, fences and homes Credit: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Kiveton Park

Three properties in Kiveton Park, near Rotherham, have been destroyed after they were engulfed by fire which started in nearby grassland.

Three properties in Kiveton Park were gutted. Credit: ITV News

Nearby homes were evacuated while South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and colleagues from West Yorkshire battled the incident.

Houses were destroyed in Kiveton Park, Sheffield Credit: Facebook/Laura Kelsey

The roofs caved in due to the extreme heat. Credit: ITV News

Doncaster

Wildfires raged across fields by Sprotbrough Road. The smoke could be seen for miles.

Homes were evacuated on Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster Credit: Sam Dent

Roads were closed. Homes and businesses were evacuated.

Smoke engulfed the road in Sprotbrough.

A pub closed as flames encroached on its beer garden.

A fire at the Newton Arms pub in Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Credit: Newton Arms/Facebook

Meanwhile a further field fire in Firbeck could be seen from Laughten en le Morthern in Rotherham. The flames jumped over the Oldcotes Road and were in fields near to Dinnington High School.

A wildfire was spreading near Firbeck Lane in Rotherham Credit: William Stoltz

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.