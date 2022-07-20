Jamie Allen makes his debut on Love Island on Wednesday night, 20 July.

He arrives as one of four new "bombshells", along with Reece Ford, Lacey Edwards and Nathalia Campos. It comes at a tense time in the villa, after the existing contestants were told they would have to choose which two of their fellow islanders would be dumped from the show.

Allen says he will have no qualms about stepping on the other boys' toes to get the girl he wants.

So who is Jamie Allen?

Allen was born in 1995 in Preston, but has Caribbean heritage.

A promising footballer, he started his youth career at Fleetwood Town, before joining the first team in 2012. He's had loan spells at Barrow and AFC Fylde before being released.

He then moved onto Stalybridge Celtic and later joined Southport, where he made over 60 appearances. After leaving Southport in 2017 he joined Dover for two years, then signed his first deal with National League side FC Halifax Town.

Jamie Allen recently committed his future to Halifax Town. Credit: FC Halifax Town

He has also represented Monserrat at international level.

Now aged 27 Allen's decision to ditch Halifax for Love Island appears to have ruffled feathers, after he signed a new deal just last month.

The club said in a statement: "Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of Love Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him."The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Allen has a relatively low profile on social media, with an Instagram account of fewer than 9,000 followers – a figure that is likely to be given a huge boost once he is introduced to the Love Island audience.

His profile suggests a relaxed attitude to life, with the motto "what will be will be".

Allen is the second Yorkshire sportsman to feature on this year's show, following in the footsteps of former Castleford Tigers player Jacques O'Neill. O'Neill left earlier this month after a turbulent relationship with fellow contestant Paige Thorne.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday.

