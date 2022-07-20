Schools were evacuated after a wildfire broke out in a nearby field in Lincolnshire.

Emergency services were called to Gorse Lane in Grantham shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, 20 July.

The blaze covered an area of 3,000sq m of stubble field.

The smoke can be seen billowing from the fields Credit: Tony Ruby

The B1174 and Spittlegate area were closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Nearby Greenfields School and Grantham Preparatory School were evacuated as a precaution and people are being asked to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

Eight fire crews from across Lincolnshire were called to put out the fire and seven hose reels were used, in addition to beaters.

