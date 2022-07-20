Police confiscated hundreds of bottles of alcohol and seized powerful sound systems in a crackdown on revellers treating a beauty spot like "an Ibiza nightclub".

The action came after crowds flocked to Richmond Falls, in North Yorkshire, on the UK's hottest ever day.

Officers dispersed revellers, made an arrest after a disturbance and dealt with driving offences.

It followed residents' concerns about a string of antisocial behaviour linked to hot weather in Richmond.

Richmondshire Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: "Residents quite rightly don’t want their town to be used like an Ibiza nightclub and we’re doing something about it.

"As temperatures soared well into the 30s yesterday and hundreds congregated at Richmond Falls, my team and I took action to prevent crime and antisocial behaviour as well as all the litter and mess this leaves behind."

The area became busy on Tuesday, 19 July, as temperatures approached 40C, on a day when a new UK record of 40.3C was set at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Officers confiscated more than 200 bottles of beer, cider, vodka and other spirits as well as three large cannisters of nitrous oxide, which can be used to get high.

Officers confiscated hundreds of bottles of alcohol. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

They also confiscated several large sound systems, including one stack system that was around 3ft tall. They were returned to the owners at the end of the day.

One youth, from County Durham, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Eighteen traffic offence reports were made for offences including not wearing a seatbelt and causing an obstruction.

A temproary dispersal order was used to move on five men from Middlesbrough who were behaving antisocially.

Insp Metcalfe added: "We simply will not tolerate antisocial behaviour, which is often committed by large groups who travel in from other areas and behave with no respect for the community they’re visiting. And yesterday we used public space legislation to tackle it.

"The feedback from Richmond residents yesterday was extremely positive, and while we can’t have a permanent presence in any one place I can assure residents there will be many more results like this throughout the summer."

