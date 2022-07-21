A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman was killed in a collision on the M1.

The 63-year-old woman was in a camper van that was involved in a collision with a white HGV with a blue trailer on the northbound carriageway at the exit slip road with junction 47 at Garforth, West Yorkshire, at about 3.20pm on Wednesday, 20 July.

A man, who was also in the camper van, suffered serious leg injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The northbound carriageway was closed for several hours after the incident.

The 54-year-old man who was driving the lorry was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released pending further enquiries.The West Yorkshire Police major collision enquiry team is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to contact them on 101.