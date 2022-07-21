A not-so-lucky lottery winner has missed out on a £1million pay day after failing to claim the winnings in time.

A ticket purchased in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, hit the jackpot in the EuroMillions draw on 21 January this year. But the winner failed to come forward before the 180-day deadline, which passed at midnight on Wednesday, 20 July.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, confirmed the decision today.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

"However, the money will now add to the more than £30million raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects across the UK."

It comes as the UK's biggest ever lottery winner was created on Tuesday night, 19 July, when one ticket-holder won a jackpot of £195 million.

The world's biggest unclaimed lottery prizes

While £1million is a lot of money to miss out on, it pales into insignificance compared with some of the amounts of other unclaimed winnings. Here are some of the biggest:

£63.8m in June 2012, with the ticket sold in the Stevenage or Hitchin area of Hertfordshire.

$77.1million from a ticket bought in Georgia, US, in June 2011.

$68million bought in New York, in 2002.

$63million in 2015, with the ticket bought in California.

$51.7million, bought in Indiana in 2002.

$46million in 2003, with the ticket sold in Brooklyn, New York.

$31million bought in Queens, New York, in 2006.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.