A paramedic who knocked down and killed a cyclist after drinking 10 pints of Guinness has been jailed.

Robert Woodruff, 36, of Bannister Street, Withernsea, ploughed into Richard Goodwin on the A1033 in East Yorkshire after drinking heavily on 26 June last year.

Mr Goodwin, 56, a "devoted" father of five, was carried 70m on the bonnet of Woodruff's Nissan car. He died at the scene.

Hull Crown Court heard that Woodruff chose to drive after unsuccessfully trying to get a taxi to a party, ignoring the pleas of his wife not to get in the car.

He tailgated another car at about 80mph, with a witness describing him driving like an "idiot", before he veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit Mr Goodwin.

The Nissan continued onto a verge, became airborne, cleared a water culvert and careered through undergrowth and across a cycle path before ending up in the front garden of a nearby cottage. The body of Mr Goodwin was discovered in undergrowth.

Mr Goodwin, of Holderness, suffered horrific injuries in the "catastrophic" and "devastating" accident and died almost immediately.

Woodruff told police at the time that he was reaching down to check his phone when the crash happened.

A roadside breath test showed he was more than twice the legal drink drive limit.

Woodruff, a paramedic with Yorkshire Ambulance Service for seven years, admitted causing the death of Mr Goodwin by dangerous driving.The court heard how Mr Goodwin's children had suffered "unbearable pain and grief", including nightmares and difficulty sleeping.

His youngest son Oliver said: "These past months have been the hardest months I have ever had to experience." His father was his "best friend" who never failed to make him laugh and feel safe."My Dad loved me and all my siblings," he said. "It has affected me in so many different ways. I lie awake thinking of what it must have been like for my Dad. I have dreams that he is still alive. I still send him text messages, knowing that he will never reply."

His eldest son Samuel said: "My life has been irrevocably changed.""My dad was the heart and soul of my family, someone we could all rely on. Five children that loved him and never got a chance to say goodbye. We are going to have to carry these emotional scars for the rest of our lives."

Judge Mark Bury said of Mr Goodwin: "Richard's death has left a great void in the lives of his family and that will never be filled.

"They have suffered greatly in the aftermath of their father's death."

He added: "No sentence I impose will restore Richard Goodwin to his life, nor will it assuage the immense grief of his nearest and dearest."Woodruff was jailed for five years and four months and was banned from driving for seven years and eight months.

After the hearing, prosecutor Jeremy Evans said: "Words cannot adequately describe the absolute devastation and heartbreak this defendant has caused to the Goodwin family. Woodruff was a serving paramedic and a trained emergency response driver."His unbelievably reckless actions that day are completely beyond comprehension. Equally, it is hard to imagine a more complete betrayal of the values of his profession as a paramedic."Our hearts go out to the whole of the Goodwin family and we hope that the sentence Woodruff is beginning will be of some comfort to them in the months and years ahead. Our thoughts remain with them."

